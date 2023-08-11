First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
FID opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $16.48.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3137 per share. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.
