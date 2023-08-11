First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FGB)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FGB remained flat at $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,933. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
