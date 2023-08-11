First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FGB)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FGB remained flat at $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,933. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 41,238 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.