FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FirstRand Price Performance

Shares of FANDF remained flat at $3.91 during trading on Friday. FirstRand has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Get FirstRand alerts:

FirstRand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.