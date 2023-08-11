Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.75. The company had a trading volume of 215,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.