Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Lowered by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

