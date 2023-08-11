Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Buys 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,836. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

