Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $21.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.7% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Home Depot stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

