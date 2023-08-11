Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $66,541,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. 103,101,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,313,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

