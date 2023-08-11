Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 75,120 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,120 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 110,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,791,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bristol-Myers Squibb
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.