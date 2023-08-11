Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Five9 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after buying an additional 330,256 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Five9 by 64.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after buying an additional 1,509,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

