Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.79. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $8,045,133.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,799,003. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 64.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,878 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after acquiring an additional 837,067 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

