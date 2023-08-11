Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Flagship Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Flagship Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Flagship Investments Company Profile
