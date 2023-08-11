FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.09-$17.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.836-$3.860 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $4.44-$4.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.07.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.54. The company had a trading volume of 493,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.53. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $272.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

