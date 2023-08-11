Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.98. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.