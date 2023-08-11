Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 202.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Fluor by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fluor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 750,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,703. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

