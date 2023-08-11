Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 462 ($5.90) and last traded at GBX 463 ($5.92). 77,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 92,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($5.94).

Foresight Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 451.27. The company has a market capitalization of £538.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,227.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Foresight Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Foresight Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,523.81%.

Foresight Group Company Profile

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

