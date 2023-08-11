Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 120,900 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Formula One Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $78.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Formula One Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

