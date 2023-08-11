Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $103.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $127.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.86.

FWRD opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Forward Air by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

