Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 7,062 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.7 %

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.01. 665,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

