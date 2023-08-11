Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $344.43. 327,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.45 and its 200 day moving average is $322.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.