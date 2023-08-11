Foster & Motley Inc. Has $8.48 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 206.7% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $269.58. The company had a trading volume of 958,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

