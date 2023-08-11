Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,096,524,000 after buying an additional 1,282,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,414,000 after buying an additional 503,466 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,507,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 112,794 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.03. 168,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

