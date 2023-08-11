Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,639,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,076. The company has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

