Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 11,627 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,871,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,528,000 after buying an additional 190,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,812,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.77. The stock had a trading volume of 310,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,662. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.03. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

