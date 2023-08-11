Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,712 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,070,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 316,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

