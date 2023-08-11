Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 546 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $238.72. The company had a trading volume of 626,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $265.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.63 and its 200 day moving average is $237.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

