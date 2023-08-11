FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Issues Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16, RTT News reports. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 279,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. FOX has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

Institutional Trading of FOX

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FOX by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.