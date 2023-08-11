FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.63.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,627. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

