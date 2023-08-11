FS Credit Opportunities Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FSCO)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FSCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. 493,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David J. Adelman acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, insider David J. Adelman bought 15,458 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $70,797.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 321,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,940.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Adelman bought 78,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $349,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 331,238 shares of company stock worth $1,510,299. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is co-managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC and GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

