FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CEO Steven Henry Gunby Sells 34,159 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $6,248,364.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.31.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 344.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 887,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCN

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.