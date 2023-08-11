FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CEO Steven Henry Gunby Sells 34,159 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $6,248,364.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FTI Consulting Stock Performance
Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.31.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
