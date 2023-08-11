Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fuchs Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Fuchs has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Get Fuchs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fuchs in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Fuchs

(Get Free Report)

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.