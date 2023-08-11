Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $6.94

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $6.71. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 456,657 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 0.21.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,805,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,358,000 after acquiring an additional 365,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,535,000 after purchasing an additional 366,952 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505,744 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 16,230,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,018,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,901,000 after buying an additional 2,685,633 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

