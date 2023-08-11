Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $53.73

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.73, but opened at $52.09. Futu shares last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 503,394 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Futu Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 5.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

