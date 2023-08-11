FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Issued By Zacks Research

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $15.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.49. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.12. 2,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,127. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $94.49 and a 12 month high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.