FY2023 EPS Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACV Auctions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

ACVA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.79. 85,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,313. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $100,676.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,899.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $100,676.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,899.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,385,739 shares of company stock worth $24,815,607. 13.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

