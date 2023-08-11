FY2023 EPS Estimates for Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Increased by Analyst

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Axcella Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Axcella Health Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcella Health

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

(Get Free Report)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.