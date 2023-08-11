FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Lifted by Cormark

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABX. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.45.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.38. 2,898,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,157. The company has a market cap of C$39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 279.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.88. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 662.50%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.