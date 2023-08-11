FY2023 EPS Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Cut by Analyst

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Latham Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Latham Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWIM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,307. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J Mark Borseth sold 39,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $153,797.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 819,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,881.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,589,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 819,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Latham Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Latham Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Latham Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 578,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Featured Stories

