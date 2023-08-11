FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.93. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

LECO traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,528,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,017 shares of company stock worth $21,014,732 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

