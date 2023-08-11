FY2023 EPS Estimates for Plexus Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Plexus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

PLXS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plexus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 956,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 55,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

