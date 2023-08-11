FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.79.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.3 %

TCN opened at C$11.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$9.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.25.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$254.92 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 75.29%.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

