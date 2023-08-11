FY2024 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.72. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.18 per share.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.94 by C$0.12. Intact Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IFC. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$219.67.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IFC traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$200.17. 39,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,843. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$182.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$197.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$197.57.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

