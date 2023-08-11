FY2025 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Cut by Analyst

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVDL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

AVDL stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,684. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Divis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

