Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 29650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$24.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

