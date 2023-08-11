GAM Holding AG Buys 1,163 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,768. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

