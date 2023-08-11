GAM Holding AG Buys 171 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,765,000 after buying an additional 115,591 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $308,064,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762,958. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

