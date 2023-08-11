GAM Holding AG Buys 377 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 53.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 837,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,839,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.