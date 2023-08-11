GAM Holding AG Has $1.72 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,519. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

