GAM Holding AG Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 91,148 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $156.13. The company had a trading volume of 194,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.63 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

