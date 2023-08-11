GAM Holding AG Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Sonos were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sonos by 30.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 62.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 162.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 201,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $136,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,903. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83, a PEG ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $304.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

